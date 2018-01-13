BIGG BOSS 11: Winner Gautam Gulati is supporting Shilpa Shinde, Tweets for her



Dil Ki Baat Hi karta Hu Main.#Shilpashinde 🏆

First and Last Tweet on #BB11

— Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) January 13, 2018

: TV celebs and Ex-contestants of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 picked their fav contestants and made vote appeals for them. Many TV actors and actresses supported Vikas Gupta.Earlier in the day we told you that Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar supported Vikas Gupta and wanted him to win Bigg Boss 11.Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh has been very active all the time during this season. He is openly rooting for Shilpa Shinde.Well, talking about Bigg Boss 8 winner, Gautam Gulati is one such kind who is did not make a single tweet about Bigg Boss 11. But on Saturday, Guatam tweeted and made is very clear, who he is rooting for.He wrote, “Dil Ki Baat Hi karta Hu Main. #Shilpashinde 🏆 First and Last Tweet on #BB11.”Ahem Ahem! One more celeb in support of Shilpa!The kind of love and support Shilpa Shinde is getting from all over the country is amazing. It definitely seems that she will be the winner of Bigg Boss 11.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.