Bigg Boss 11: Why did Benafsha YELL at Priyank ?



Kaun hoga nominations ka shikaar? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11! pic.twitter.com/cw85OmvlTc

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) November 13, 2017

New Delhi: This week's nomination process in Bigg Boss has caused enough hubbub in the house. Along with Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan, and Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde are also nominated. The twist is that , friends of those nominated would have to do certain compromising or sacrificing tasks to save the nominated candidate. This is why , this particular week's nominations are being hailed as a friendship test, that will check upto what extent can contestants go to save their friends from nominations.In a major turn, the Ben-Priyank duo, that is being seen as love-birds lately, are brought to a test. In a teaser of the show it is shown that in order to save Priyank from this week's nominations, Benafsha will have to nominate herself for more two weeks. Benafsha seems highly irked by the idea and loses her cool. Ben can be seen shouting at Priyank's request to talk. What exactly is irking Ben is still unknown , but one can guess that it is the deal of nominating herself to save Priyank, which has got on her bad side.Watch the teaser here:Akash dadlaniThe teaser also shows Shilpa Shinde opening herself to nominations by saying "I don't want this". The deal to save Shilpa is not revealed.Earlier this day, we found out that Hiten is saved by Priyank who got his head shaved. Hina is saved by Luv who got a tattoo reading ZERO on his forehead. The deal to save Akash required Hiten to shred his family picture gifted to him by his wife, which Hiten did and Akash is now safe.Bigg Boss' new style of friendship check is incredibly entertaining and it must have resulted in manifold rise in the show in terms of entertainment.