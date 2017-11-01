BIGG BOSS 11: WHOA! Vikas Gupta confirms Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are getting MARRIED

But now what we are going to tell you is very interesting and important. We all saw Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary in Bigg Boss 9. Last year, we exclusively told you that Prince and Yuvika are dating but both of them denied it and said that they just ‘good friends’.
What if we tell you that very soon Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary will tie knot, excited? Yes this is true, Prince and Yuvika are very much in love with each other and very soon they will get married.
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta let the cat out of the bag.
Vikas is friends with Yuvika and Vikas, so while talking to Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 11, he disclosed this secret. He says that Prince and Yuvika will get married by the end of this year or at the start of next year.
Thanku @yuvikachaudhary for coming in my celebration and Thanku for always standing by me.u r the cutest person and most imp u r my lucky charm
Happy birthday cutie pie ,may god blesssssssss youuuuuu ,u r so positive ke apke sath reh kar main hamesha best feel karta hu .god apko sari kushiya de .bec I know btr thn any1 how pretty soul u r #birthdaygirl #click #birthdaycake #loveu❤️ #waheguru @yuvikachaudhary
???? #cuties ???? #privika ???? @princenarula Bhai @yuvikachaudhary Ji ???? #princenarula #yuvikachaudhary
It will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula or his girlfriend Yuvika Chaudhary now make it official in public or not.
Congratulations to Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary in advance.
