BIGG BOSS 11: WHOA ! THIS FEMALE CONTESTANT roams around in a TOWEL ?



Akash Dadlani & Arshi Khan play a prank in the house! Will the housemates fall prey to it? Tune in at 10:30 PM to find out! #BB11 pic.twitter.com/wk6NZQNu4G

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 24, 2017

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 candidate Arshi Khan has been creating a stir inside the house for her dressing sense ever since the start of the season. She has been slut-shamed more than once by co-contestants, but Arshi responds to all the hullabaloo over her clothing like a boss.In a teaser of the show , Arshi can be seen roaming around the house in a towel. Yes, actually it is her fun prank with co-contestant Akash Dadlani to irk those who have got an issue with her dressing. In fact Arshi is wearing a short dress and she drapes a towel upon the dress to make it look like she is wearing only a towel. She then , roams around in the house to take people by surprise and give them some gossip. But the question is will other contestants fall for their prank.In an unseen footage we had seen that Arshi, Shilpa and Akash were planning for this prank. Arshi had planned that she will be wearing a small dress inside a towel and Shilpa Shinde will pull the towel in the kitchen. The reactions of inmates will of course be epic.Check the video here. Can she actually conceal the fact that she is not wearing just a towel?