BIGG BOSS 11: WHOA! Salman Khan’s mother is FAN of this popular contestant

Bigg Boss season 11 has been one of the most entertaining seasons in Bigg Boss history. The most favorite part of audience is when on 'Weekend Ka Vaar' Salman Khan comes on the stage and points out the mistakes of the contestants.This year, the contestant who has been Salman Khan's favorite is undoubtedly Shilpa Shinde as many times Bigg Boss 11 host many times praised her.Shilpa Shinde has gathered enormous amount of fan following with Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. Her polite and humble nature is being praised in all over the country. Fans are also saying that Shilpa Shinde will win Bigg Boss 11. Grand finale of the show will be on 14January.But do you know that not just Salman Khan, but one of host's family members is also fan of Shilpa Shinde? Yes! Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan is fan of Shilpa Shinde.As per source of Bollywoodlife.com, "Salman's mother is really impressed by Shilpa. She wants her to take the trophy home,".Shilpa you are surely winning hearts! Way to go girl!