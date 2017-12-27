BIGG BOSS 11: WHOA ! Luv Tyagi caught kissing his principal's daughter

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Luv Tyagi's popularity is growing day by day. The commoner who entered as a nobody today has around 50k followers on social media.In an unseen footage Luv was seen discussing his high school adventures with Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma . Priyank was relating instances of how he used to be a flirty boy in his school.This reminded Luv of an adventurous incident. He said during his school days in Delhi, he got attracted to his principal's daughter. The feeling was mutual. One day they sneaked in to a corner to get cozy with his girl. They stole a moment and kissed each other, but guess who caught them red-handed?The principal caught them , but to his surprise she did not summon his parents or suspended him, rather she just changed the school of her daughter.Priyank too shared a similar incident . He said that he used to get a lot of blank calls . So he rang a girl's mother to complain about her, but her mother turned out to be his school teacher. He said it was awkward for him to face her in the school.Stay tuned for more such funny instances.