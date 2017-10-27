 BIGG BOSS 11: WHOA! Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan ENTERS the house
Bigg Boss 11 has a new guest who will teach some lesson to the housemates.

Updated: 27 Oct 2017 06:19 PM
Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan enters Bigg Boss 11 house

New Delhi: Friday is here and Bigg Boss 11 house has a new entry once again. No, we are not talking about Priyank Sharma. To make weekend interesting and teach housemates some lesson, winner of Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar Khan has entered the house.

Viewers will get to see the episode of Saturday. Actress and Bigg Boss winner looked ravishing in pink kurti and jeans.

To have some and teach some lessons to the housemates, Gauahar Khan played a task with them. In the promo, she is seen speaking to one of the contestant. She says, “Bigg Boss once in a lifetime opportunity, 3 months kill it.”

Well, it will be interesting to see if she speaks with Hina and gives her some lessons or not. This is because few weeks ago she slammed Hina Khan on twitter as the latter made fun of Shilpa Shinde’s hindi. Also, it will seen if Gauahar Khan tells Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani to mend their language.

Are you excited for the episode?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

