 BIGG BOSS 11: HINA KHAN gets trolled by Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss who always commands in Hindi language, this time replied to Hina in English.

By: || Updated: 20 Dec 2017 01:20 PM
Hina Khan says sorry after Bigg Boss replies back to her. Image: Twitter (The Khabri)

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 has a ground rule of communicating in Hindi. Use of English language is prohibited inside the house.

Time and again , the housemates have flouted this rule. During the poultry farm task Hina Khan was talking to Luv in English, when Bigg Boss commanded the housemates to talk in English. Hina Khan responded with a "Whatever". She had least expected that Bigg Boss would reply back to her that too in English. To her horror, Bigg Boss immediately replied back and told her that saying 'whatever' was rude.

Hina Khan could be seen mewing a ''sorry''.  Watch this hilarious clip here.

 



