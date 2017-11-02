 BIGG BOSS 11: WHATTT? Arshi Khan is MARRIED to a 50-Year-old BOOKIE!
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: WHATTT? Arshi Khan is MARRIED to a 50-Year-old BOOKIE!

BIGG BOSS 11: WHATTT? Arshi Khan is MARRIED to a 50-Year-old BOOKIE!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan gets exposed again by Gehana Vasisth.

By: || Updated: 02 Nov 2017 10:42 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: WHATTT? Arshi Khan is MARRIED to a 50-Year-old BOOKIE!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan

New Delhi: Day by day we are getting to know Bigg Boss 11 contestants in a much better. Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers, be it with fights, tasks or drama. As earlier in the day we told how south actress Gehana Vasisth claimed that Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta had a sexual relationship.

Now she has dropped another bomb and it is about Arshi Khan. Actress earlier claimed that Arshi is her friend and she knows a lot about her. She also said that Arshi is lied to the makers about her marital status and is married.

Gehana has now revealed about the man Arshi is married to.

In conversation with Spotboye.com, she said, “I know everything about her because the same PR person handles both of us. He has every proof on record, in terms of documents that prove Arshi is married to a 50-year-old bookie.”



Good Morning Guys 😍 #biggboss11


A post shared by Arshi Khan (@arshikhan_official) on










Good Evening Guys ❤😙🤗

A post shared by Arshi Khan (@arshikhan_official) on














@arshikhanofficial #followme #bb11 #fans #golmaalagain #love #u #all #share #please #bb11 #hot #house


A post shared by Arshi khan (@arshikhanofficial) on










Nicee Na😍😍

A post shared by Arshi khan (@arshikhanofficial) on







She also said that if you want to be in the show you either need to be controversial or have a bad image.

Well, don’t know how much true is this because in the Bigg Boss 11 Arshi has been seen talking about her ‘boyfriend’ who is in London.

What do you think ‘Awaaam’?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: This contestant becomes the NEW CAPTAIN of the house

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta tries to escape the house, ...
VIDEO
Nia Sharma trolled for wearing bold lip colour
VIDEO
Rae Bareli: 30 dead in NTPC plant boiler blast; Congress ...