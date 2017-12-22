Bigg Boss 11: WHAT! Vikas forcefully KISSES Akash on the LIPS?

Angry Vikas pushes Akash so hard that he loses his balance and falls down on the floor in Kaal-Kothri.
Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani have been sent to the Kaal-Kothri along with Arshi Khan for bad behaviour during Luxury task this week.
Puneesh asks Akash to make Arshi's life hell in the Kaal-Kothri. Akash keeps on provoking Vikas and Arshi in the jail. He calls Vikas 'Gadha' (Donkey) and Arshi 'Jallu Begam' ('Jealous' Queen). Well! in a recent promo GIF, Bigg Boss has showed Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani's fight in the Kaal-Kothri.
