Bigg Boss 11: WHAT! Vikas forcefully KISSES Akash on the LIPS?

In a recent SHOCKING video, Vikas Gupta is seen forcefully KISSING Akash Dadlani on the lips and latter pushing him away

Updated: 22 Dec 2017 10:30 AM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani/Image- ColorsTV

BIGG BOSS 11: In a shocking video of ColorsTV,  Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta is seen trying to kiss Akash Dadlani on the lips only to get pushed away by him. Akash apparently pushed Vikas away in his defense that makes the latter angry at him.

Angry Vikas pushes Akash so hard that he loses his balance and falls down on the floor in Kaal-Kothri.

Check out the video here:

 



Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani have been sent to the Kaal-Kothri along with Arshi Khan for bad behaviour during Luxury task this week.

Puneesh asks Akash to make Arshi's life hell in the Kaal-Kothri. Akash keeps on provoking Vikas and Arshi in the jail. He calls Vikas 'Gadha' (Donkey) and Arshi 'Jallu Begam' ('Jealous' Queen). Well! in a recent promo GIF, Bigg Boss has showed Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani's fight in the Kaal-Kothri.

Tonight's show is going to be more entertaining at Bigg Boss house. To know what happens next, watch the episode tonight.
