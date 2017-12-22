Bigg Boss 11: WHAT! Vikas forcefully KISSES Akash on the LIPS?

In avideo of ColorsTV, Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta is seen trying to kiss Akash Dadlani on the lips only to get pushed away by him. Akash apparently pushed Vikas away in his defense that makes the latter angry at him.Angry Vikas pushes Akash so hard that he loses his balance and falls down on the floor in Kaal-Kothri.Check out the video here:have been sent to thealong withfor bad behaviour during Luxury task this week.Puneesh asks Akash to make Arshi's life hell in the Kaal-Kothri. Akash keeps on provoking Vikas and Arshi in the jail. He calls Vikas 'Gadha' (Donkey) and Arshi 'Jallu Begam' ('Jealous' Queen). Well! in a recent promo GIF, Bigg Boss has showed Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani's fight in the Kaal-Kothri.Tonight's show is going to be more entertaining at Bigg Boss house. To know what happens next, watch the episode tonight.Stay tuned with ABPLive for more Bigg Boss news and updates.