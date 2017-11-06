BIGG BOSS 11: “What Shilpa Shinde is doing with Vikas is,GANDAGI”, Says Kamya Punjabi

: Last week in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 was all about the massive fight between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. Vikas was so much provoked by Shilpa Shinde that he even tried to escape from the Bigg Boss house but not just once, twice.TV industry took Vikas’s side and slammed Shilpa Shinde for her behavior. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and TV actress Kamya Punjabi too lashed out on Shilpa Shinde on twitter. But once again, during ITA Awards 2017, Kamya Punjabi was asked about Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s fight. She said that Vikas should now give it back to Shilpa in her own language.Kamya further said, “Shilpa shayad bhool gayi hai k voh bail lekar Bigg Boss me gayi hain, unhe bahar bhi aana hai or issi TV me kaam karna hai. Shayad hmare desh ki janta nahi jaanti sach kya hai, lekin TV ke log jaante hai k voh controversy kya hai.”Check out this video of Kamya:Salman Khan’s reaction on Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta was shocking for many of us. He took Vikas’s class and told him to have patience.Do you still support Shilpa Shinde or you have become fan of Vikas Gupta?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.