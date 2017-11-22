BIGG BOSS 11: WHAT ! ARSHI KHAN demands a massage from THIS contestant

New Delhi: Raising eyebrows is the favorite time pass of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan. This time she has a very weird demand from her close aide Akash Dadlani. Arshi has asked Akash Dadlani to give her a back massage by the pool.The friendship of Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani is weirdly unique and such fun pranks are not new to the duo, but this awkward demand from Arshi startled him even.We came across an unseen footage of the show where Arshi Khan is seen making plan of getting a massage by Akash Dadlani. Akash was shocked and his speech stammered at this demand. Not only this, Arshi says that she will be wearing a towel during the massage. Akash dadlani chuckles and says that he will be wearing short pants during the massage.This is not it, Arshi also plans that she will be going to the kitchen only in a towel and asks Shilpa Shinde to pull it open in the kitchen. She added that she will be wearing something under the towel.Shilpa Shinde who was laughing at the plans, gently reprimands the two.Well, apparently Arshi was joking and was making all these plans to irk her haters inside the house.