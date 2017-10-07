 BIGG BOSS 11: WEEKEND KA VAAR! Salman Khan’s warning leaves Zubair Khan in HOSPITAL; Contestant makes EMERGENCY EXIT
After Priyank Sharma is thrown out of Bigg Boss 11, Zubair Khan takes an emergency exit.

Updated: 07 Oct 2017 08:35 PM
New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 gave a shock to all the ardent fans by kicking Priyank Sharma out of the house. Actually Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani had huge fight when Akash once again questioned Vikas’ sexuality. Priyank interfered in this fight and slapped Akash twice.

Well, due to Priyank’s this action, Bigg Boss immediately took action and kicked him out of the house.

Now the after this, Salman Khan hosted ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ and took case of Zubair Khan. He grilled Zubair and also told him to stop faking his identity.Grilling Zubair Khan, Salman gave a last warning saying that he should stop threatening housemates.









Salman was so angry that he said these lines as per this Bigg Boss page:




After this, Zubair got frustrated and consumed pills. The overdose of the pills has made him take an emergency exit from the house and he has been take to the hospital.

He is out of the house for medication but will be back. Let’s see if he changes his behavior and language after coming back to Bigg Boss 11 house.

Well, all the happening are definitely a big shock for all Bigg Boss 11 contestants.

