BIGG BOSS 11 WEEKEND KA VAAR: Salman Khan LASHED OUT at Hina Khan

: All the contestants of Bigg Boss 11 had created a huge drama in this week, starting with the huge fight between Akash Dadlani and Benafsha Soonawalla. Cheating in the luxury budget task which made the winning amount zero and task was cancelled.As we told you earlier that on this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy got evicted in Double eviction.Now, as per latest promo of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan talked about the fights happened this week. Salman Khan not just lashed out at Hina Khan but also blamed her for the most of the fights taking place in Bigg Boss house.Salman Khan asks Arshi, “Yeh jo uksate rehte hain Priyank, ye unhe uksane ka idea aata kahan se hai.” Arshi promptly says, “Hina Khan se.”She also says, “Hina ka yeh kehna hai k aage ja kar inko provoke kro taaki yeh haath uthayein, jaisa Priyank ne kiya vaisa Puneesh or Akash se badla liya jaye.”Hina says, “Aisa kuch nai hai. Mene kisi ko nai bhadkaya hai, aap aaj pooch rahe hain to me jawab de rahi hoon.”Check out the video of Salman Khan blaming Hina Khan:Well, let’s see if Salman Khan has something to say to Akash Dadlani also regarding thoughts for females.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.