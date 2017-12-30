BIGG BOSS 11 WEEKEND KA VAAR: LIVE VOTING between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde



Shuru ho gaya hai teekhe sawalon ka silsila. Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/aAhivzkBor

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 30, 2017



Aa gayi hai elimination ki ghadi. Kaun hoga ghar se beghar? Janne ke liye dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/m3sxEo7mjV



— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 30, 2017





.@lostboy54 faces questions from Shilpa Shinde's brother. Watch all the action, tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/dcChN5yqRS

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 30, 2017



#BB11 As per Sources there will Live Voting Tonight for best entertainer

Waiting for confirmation!



— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 30, 2017





Exclusive! There will be live voting between Hina And Shilpa for best Entertainer! Be ready at 9 Pm

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 30, 2017



#LiveVoting! Let me remind everyone number of votes will not matter, percentage of YES (green) and No (red) will matter. More yes percentage means More Chances of winning.

You should Vote for both contestant



YES for Favourite and NO for otherone.

Voting will be Live on Voot



— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 30, 2017



: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going to give a shock to the viewers with the elimination of Priyank Sharma on this ‘Weekend ka Vaar’. According to few promo of Bigg Boss 11 ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’,some of the family members of the housemates will be on the stage with host Salman Khan. They will grill the housemates and ask them questions about their behavior.Check out these video:Now the new twist in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ will be that there is going to be live voting again. But this time, it is not for the semi-finals or finals. Live Voting will be done for the ‘Best entertainer of Bigg Boss 11’. As per news in Khabri, this voting will happen between one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss house, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.So, ardent fans of Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde, get ready to vote for your favorite.Looking at the recent twitter trends for Shilpa Shinde, will she win this title of ‘Best entertainer’ or Hina will get the maximum votes?Shilpa Shinde’s journey in the Bigg Boss 11 house has been quite smooth as compared to Hina, who has become favorite child of controversy these days.Who are you going to vote for?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.