Bigg Boss 11: WATCH Akash Dadlani's MADNESS in the house



A-Cash & @lostboy54 lock horns as things get intense in #BB11. For all the drama, tune in tonight 10.30pm! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/0oPJlDFDBY

— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 17, 2017

Nominations have certainly created a storm in the Bigg Boss house. Akash and Puneesh were seen bad-mouthing Vikas in the garden area after the nomination. They plan to make things difficult for everyone in the house and indeed they are doing it to irritate their co-contestants.Akash can be seen going mad at Vikas Gupta and having a fight with Benafsa In this video, Akash is seen telling Vikas Gupta that he won't be spared now.Akash and Benafsha are seen fighting together. Watch tonight's episode to know what happens next.Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.