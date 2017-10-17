Bigg Boss 11: WATCH Akash Dadlani's MADNESS in the house

Nominations have certainly created a storm in the Bigg Boss house. Akash and Puneesh were seen bad-mouthing Vikas in the garden area after the nomination. They plan to make things difficult for everyone in the house and indeed they are doing it to irritate their co-contestants.
Akash can be seen going mad at Vikas Gupta and having a fight with Benafsa In this video, Akash is seen telling Vikas Gupta that he won't be spared now.
A-Cash & @lostboy54 lock horns as things get intense in #BB11. For all the drama, tune in tonight 10.30pm! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/0oPJlDFDBY
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 17, 2017
Akash and Benafsha are seen fighting together. Watch tonight's episode to know what happens next.
