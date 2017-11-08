BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta’s EX-BOYFRIEND Parth Samthaan is the WILD CARD ENTRY







: Remember few days ago we told you how Shilpa Shinde’s ex-boyfriend Romit Raj expressed that he has no qualms in entering the show if makers approach him.But who knew that makers of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 had something opposite in their minds. As the environment in the Bigg Boss 11 house has become very intense after the cancellation of luxury budget task.Contestants of Bigg Boss 11 are now divided in two groups, Hina Khan’s group and Shilpa Shinde’s group. But game can take a big turn as the makers thought of having TV actor and Vikas Gupta’s ex-boyfriend Parth Samthaan as wild card entry in the show.As per the source of Bollywoodlife.com, “Makers are keener on having Vikas’s ex-boyfriend Parth Samthaan inside the house.Parth is being offered a LOT of money to be on the show. This is their chance to up their casting game, and the show runners are leaving no stone unturned to grab more and more eyeballs.”However, portal’s source also revealed that Parth has refused to do the show as he doesn’t want to dwell in past now. Source further said, “Parth has decided to not go in the past, which is why he has flatly refused to be on the show, even though they were ready to pay him quite a handsome remuneration,”For unversed, Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan were in relationship and worked together in shows like ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaarian’ and ‘Pyar Tune Kya Kiya’. Later on, Parth accused Vikas of molesting him and filed a complaint against him saying that Vikas threatened him of ruining his career. Although, Ekta Kapoor came forward and told DNA, “Vikas and Parth were close to each other and were in a relationship. Parth has accused Vikas of touching him inappropriately on December 7, 2013 and 20 days later, he was with Vikas holidaying in Bangkok! I know because I was also there to bring in the New Year. I have seen several videos of him professing his love for Vikas,”Matter is closed now but it has left a huge impact on Parth and Vikas.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.