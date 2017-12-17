 Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta's brother SLAMS Priyank Sharma for DISRESPECTING his mother
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta's brother SLAMS Priyank Sharma for DISRESPECTING his mother

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta's brother SLAMS Priyank Sharma for DISRESPECTING his mother

Vikas' brother Siddharth Gupta expressed his displeasure through Twitter over Priyank Sharma for involving his mother in the task

By: || Updated: 17 Dec 2017 12:38 PM
Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta's brother SLAMS Priyank Sharma for DISRESPECTING his mother

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta /Image- Voot

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma's friendship bond is already broken since their rapport during 'BB Luxury' task. Now it is getting worst with each passing day.

In his Tweets, Vikas' brother Siddharth Gupta expressed his displeasure over Priyank Sharma for involving his mother in the task. Priyank wore a bikini and called him 'Guchipoo' somtehing that Vikas and his mother call each-other.

Check out his Tweets:

 



Vikas also made some personal comments on Priyank that he uses everyone to go ahead in the show and he used contestant(evicted now) Benafsha Soonawala as well.

Vikas' brother pointed out at his brother Vikas Gupta's faults as well. Well! who do you think is faulty?
Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 11 news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky SLAMMED Shilpa Shinde

trending now

VIDEO
VVPAT counting should be done in front of candidate: ...
MOVIES
'Pre-birthday celebrations' begin for Taimur Ali Khan
VIDEO
In Graphics: Congratulations! 'Aisha' actress Amrita Puri ties the ...