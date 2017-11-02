 BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Vikas Gupta won’t be in TOP 3’, says Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal
Bigg Boss 11 Hina Khan's boyfriend has a lot to say about Vikas Gupta.

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going to bring in some more twists in the coming week. Yesterday we told you that ex-Bigg Boss contestant Priya Malik is claiming that either Shilpa Shinde or Vikas Gupta will be the winner of the show.

But there is someone who doesn’t agree to it. Bigg Boss 11’s popular contestant and TV actress Hina Khan’s boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. He thinks that top 3 contestants will be (of course) Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Hiten Tejwani.

While talking to TOI, Rocky said, “Hina, Shilpa and Hiten. Hiten, I feel is really smart and strong. I don't see Vikas topping the list, because popularity will push the other three contestants further. He otherwise is definitely strong as a contender. Hiten is already in the good books and has a positive approach of people. This will take him longer. He doesn't want to do things unwantedly that will make him look bad."









Also talking about Vikas and Hiten’s friendship with Hina, Rocky says, “Vikas and Hiten know where do they belong to, what kind of people they belong to. They know they cannot befriend a few such BB inmates and hence they are Hina's friends. I cannot say that they are acting as friends. They have understood that they just don't have to go against somebody to support Hina and play safe. I would but really love to see these three come out as strong as Mona, Manu and Manveer of BB 10."

Well, let’s see how far Hina Khan goes in Bigg Boss house.

