BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta SLAMS Priyank Sharma and HINA KHAN for COMMENTING on his SEXUALITY

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 luxury budget task which started on an entertaining note is growing serious now. We told you how Vikas Gupta slammed Akash Dadlani for misbehaving with Shilpa Shinde.Now Vikas Gupta thrashes Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan for commenting on his sexuality.In a promo he can be heard slamming Priyank Sharma for discussing about his sexulaity with Hina Khan. He then lashes out at Hina Khan for instigating others, creating rift in others and for creating unnecessary drama. He says "I never expected that you'll stoop so low"See the video here.The housemates are divided into two groups of scientists and robots. The robots are supposed to be emotionless and the scientists have to invoke emotions in them . The robots have to give no reactions at all.on being asked to invoke anger, Vikas Gupta reveals his never seen before form. He is all aggressive and brutal in his speech. He can be seen lashing out at Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan . It seems Vikas is venting out all of the wrath stored inside him so far.