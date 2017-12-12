 BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta SLAMS Akash Dadlani for KISSING SHILPA SHINDE
Is Vikas venting out his personal grudges under the garbs of task?

Updated: 12 Dec 2017 03:29 PM
Vikas Gupta lashes out at Akash Dadlani. Image: Twitter

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 will witness contestant Vikas Gupta in a never seen before form.

The luxury budget task in which the team of scientists has to invoke emotions in team of robots, is turning out to be quite intriguing.

The scientists Vikas, Arshi, Shilpa and Luv successfully made the robots laugh. After laughter, they will be asked to trigger tears and anger in the robots.

In a new promo Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde are seen torturing Hina and Priyank emotionally.

However , on being asked to invoke anger, Vikas Gupta reveals his never seen before form. He is all aggressive and brutal in his speech. He can be seen lashing out at Akash Dadlani and Priyank Sharma. It seems Vikas is venting out all of the wrath stored inside him so far.

He is ruthless in criticising Akash and also mocks at his physical appearance. He says that Akash has a slouched posture and he looks aged.

He slams him for kissing Shilpa Shinde. He says "at first you call her your mother and then you kiss her in a way that makes her really uncomfortable. You will be thrashed badly once you get out of this house. "

Now everybody knows what Vikas feels for Shilpa and no wonder he lost his cool at Akash.

Check out the video here.

 




 

