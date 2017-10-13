Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta puts in 3 POPULAR FEMALE contestants in KAAL KOTHARI

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss has a particular day for everything. For Nominations it is Monday, and for evictions it is Saturday or Sunday. Well, in the Bigg Boss half of Thursday and Friday is reserved for Kaal Kothari.Last week in Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde,Akash Dadlani and Zubair Khan were in Jail. This time Captain of the Bigg Boss house had to decide who will go to jail.Vikas Gupta had an opportunity to take revenge but not from Shilpa Shinde. His new target is Hina Khan. Quite shocking but yes! Vikas Gupta chose Hina Khan for Kaal Kothari. Along with Hina, Arshi Khan and Sapna Choudhary will also be seen in Kaal Kothari.In a video, Hina is saying in the living area, “Arshi Mujhe subah se bol rahi hai k Vikas Gupta tumhe jail bhejega or ab mujhe bola jaa raha hai k tumhe luv ka support chahiye isliye tum luv ke sath gym jaogi.”Things have gone from good to worse between Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta. Hina also called Vikas Gupta a hypocrite.Well, this week 5 contestants are nominated and they are Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Sshivani Durgah, Sapna Choudhary and Jyoti Kumari.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.