 Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Plants A Kiss On Shilpa Shinde
Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Plants A Kiss On Shilpa Shinde

By: || Updated: 18 Oct 2017 10:22 AM
Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Plants A Kiss On Shilpa Shinde

(Contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde in Bigg Boss Season 11/Image-Twitter @BiggBoss)

New Delhi: From the day one since Bigg Boss Season 11 has started, contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde are having immense fight with each-other. But now in a shocking surprise their fight took a U-turn altogether. Both are having a romantic time together.

Vikas and Shilpa  can bee seen having romance in recent video on Twitter shared by Bigg Boss page.

Watch Video:



Vikas who has been put in Kaalkothri (Jail), asks Shilpa to come close as he wants to tell him something.

And, when shilpa brings herself close to Vikas to hear what he wants to say, Vikas plants a big kiss on her cheek. Both are seen holding their hands together and speaking good words about each-other as well.

