Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Plants A Kiss On Shilpa Shinde



Woah! Vikas Gupta aur Shilpa Shinde ke beech ho rahi hai guftagu! Kya hoga iska anjaam? Find out on #BB11 pic.twitter.com/pN2Sal8le9

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 17, 2017

Vikas and Shilpa can bee seen having romance in recent video on Twitter shared by Bigg Boss page.Watch Video:Vikas who has been put in Kaalkothri (Jail), asks Shilpa to come close as he wants to tell him something.And, when shilpa brings herself close to Vikas to hear what he wants to say, Vikas plants a big kiss on her cheek. Both are seen holding their hands together and speaking good words about each-other as well.