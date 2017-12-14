 Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta LASHES OUT at Priyank Sharma
Friendship bond between Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma has broken

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma when entered the show, were known for their friendship bond.

But, recent Luxury Budget Task 'BB Lab' seems to have made them split completely. During the task, Vikas had openly targeted Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma when his team had to emote the opposite team.

Vikas loses his cool and and lashes out at Priyank after the task. Check out the recent video posted by Bigg Boss' Twitter handle:

In this task, Housemates were divided into two teams - Robots and workers. Puneesh was made scientist to monitor them. Workers' task was to emote the robots while robots had to be emotionless.

Vikas however, wins the task as he performs best as robot but, Priyank said bitter things to make him angry during the emotion 'Anger'. Vikas had also said many things to Priyank and Hina which they didn't appreciate and they take their revenge that way.

