 BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta is OUT of the show
BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta is OUT of the show

After Priyank Sharma and Zubair Khan, now Vikas Gupta gets out of the house.

By: || Updated: 09 Oct 2017 03:40 PM
Vikas Gupta in Bigg Boss 11 house

New Delhi: Whatttt is happening in Bigg Boss 11? Well the headline must have given you some shock but wait till you hear the full news. In Colors TV’s most controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’, another contestant has got evicted from the house. It is none other than Vikas Gupta.

Producer Vikas Gupta, who has been in news due to his ongoing fight with Shilpa Shinde, is not in Bigg Boss house anymore. As per the sources, Vikas Gupta had an ugly fight with Hina Khan. During this fight, Vikas crosses the Bigg Boss house boundary. He saw that the main door was mistakenly open and that time he just ran out of the door.

Quit shocking!

















We wonder if this is Vikas Gupta’s elimination or he will be kept in secret room. In the last week, we saw that Priyank Sharma was kicked out of the house for slapping Akash Dadlani twice. Then on Sunday, Zubair Khan got evicted from Bigg Boss 11 due to the lowest votes.

Well, let's see if Vikas comes back ot not!

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

First Published:
