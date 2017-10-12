BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta is FIRST CAPTAIN of the BB11 house

: It is day 11 in Bigg Boss 11 house and in last day’s episode we saw that contestants are now gearing up for the captaincy task.As earlier we told you that Puneesh Sharma and Hina Khan got a chance to perform the captaincy task but there was another twist in the game. Bigg Boss gave padosis special power to replace one of the two contestants for the captaincy task. Hina Khan was replaced by Vikas Gupta. So finally the captaincy task was played between Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma.Now, Bigg Boss 11 house has finally got its first captain and it is none other than Vikas Gupta. In the captaincy task, Puneesh and Vikas were hanged from a wall in the Bigg Boss activity area. Twist was that two boxes were kept there for Puneesh and Vikas. Now the housemates had to sacrifice one of their favorite belongings in order to make the favorite contestant win.So many contestants sacrificed their belongings for Vikas. So this made Vikas captain of Bigg Boss house.Will Vikas Gupta be able to handle everyone in the house?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.