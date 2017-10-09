 BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta is BACK but not in the MAIN HOUSE
In Bigg Boss 11, contestant Vikas Gupta is back in the house after running out from the main doors.

New Delhi: Shock will be a very short word if we have to describe the current happenings in the Colors TV show, Bigg Boss 11 house.

Just one week has passed in Bigg Boss 11 house and 3 contestants have been out of the house. As earlier we told you that Vikas Gupta had an ugly fight with Hina Khan and during that fight, the main door was opened mistakenly. That time Vikas Gupta ran out of the house.

But as per latest Bigg Boss update, Vikas Gupta is back in Bigg Boss 11 house but there is a twist.



After a lot of persuasion from the creative team, Vikas Gupta has been sent back in the Bigg Boss house. But twist is that he will be punished for his act and will be kept in Bigg Boss jail aka Kaal Kothari.

Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s endless fights are now common in the Bigg Boss house but what happened that he had a heated argument with TV actress Hina Khan?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

