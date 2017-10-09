BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta is BACK but not in the MAIN HOUSE

Just one week has passed in Bigg Boss 11 house and 3 contestants have been out of the house. As earlier we told you that Vikas Gupta had an ugly fight with Hina Khan and during that fight, the main door was opened mistakenly. That time Vikas Gupta ran out of the house.
But as per latest Bigg Boss update, Vikas Gupta is back in Bigg Boss 11 house but there is a twist.
This fight doesn't seem to end anytime soon! Catch the drama between Shilpa and @lostboyjourney , tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. Follow @biggboss1or1 #BB11 #BiggBoss11 #hitentejwani #LucindaNicholas #luvtyagi #mehjabisiddiqui #sabyasachisatapathy #sapnachoudhary #sshivanidurga #priyanksharma #benafhasoonawalla #akashdadlani #bandgikalra #arshikhan #hinakhan #puneeshsharma #zubairkhan #shilpashinde #jyotikumari #VikasGupta#SalmanKhan #BBGuesslist #ColorsTv#khabri #AppyFizz #oppo #ColorsTv #khabri #realitypost #BiggBosslivefeeds #jiotv
A post shared by biggboss11 (@biggboss1or1) on
Make way for the Padosis! While quarrels have become mainstream in the Bigg Boss house, the housemates are ready for their first encounter with the padosis. Watch the exclusive sneak peek of the next episode, only on @_bigboss_11fc _________________________________________ @_bigboss_11fc #priyanksharma#hinakhan #bb11 #bigboss11 #biggboss11 _______________________ @beingsalmankhan @_bigboss_11fc __________________________ #bb #unitedarabemirates #salmankhan #salman #padosi #colorstv #behindthescene #news #noida #delhi #kolkata #mumbai #punjab #jaipur #bollywood #bangladesh #dubai #bigboss #nepal #unitedkingdom #sapna #Haryana
Vikas is sent back in the house by the Creative team after having a lot of Cajoling! #BiggBoss11 For More Updates Follow @bigboss.season.11@bigboss.season.11
A post shared by BIGG BOSS (@bigboss.season.11) on
This fight doesn't seem to end anytime soon! Catch the drama between @shilpashindee and @vikashgupta #bb11 #biggboss11 #manveergurjar #sapnachaudhary #zubairkhan #jyotikumari #shivanidurgah #mehjabeensiddiqui #hinakhan #vikasgupta #hitentejwani #benafshasoonawalla #priyanksharma #salmankhan #Colorstv #banij #gautamgulati #shilpasinde #akashanildadlani #lucindanicholas #sabyasachisatapathy #bbhouse #princenarula #biggboss #realtyshow #Lopamudra #neighbour
After a lot of persuasion from the creative team, Vikas Gupta has been sent back in the Bigg Boss house. But twist is that he will be punished for his act and will be kept in Bigg Boss jail aka Kaal Kothari.
Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s endless fights are now common in the Bigg Boss house but what happened that he had a heated argument with TV actress Hina Khan?
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.