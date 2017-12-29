BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta gets SECRET TASKS



New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 is clearly becoming a one-sided show with Shilpa Shinde at the centre. To raise the entertainment quotient now the makers have decided to give secret tasks to Vikas Gupta.If Vikas succeeds in completing all the challenges given to him, Bigg Boss will host a grand New Year Party for all the housemates.Bigg Boss has also given a cell phone to Vikas for communicating the challenges to him. Vikas has to keep it a secret and has to complete all the tasks without letting other housemates know about it.His first challenge is to not let Akash go to the jail. Akash however is the obvious target for kaalkothri and Vikas has to persuade people that he does not deserve going to Kaalkothri this time.Vikas tries his level best and takes a stand for Akash but in the end Akash ends up in Kaalkothri.