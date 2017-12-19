 BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta gets EMOTIONAL for friend Hiten Tejwani
Vikas Gupta had premonitions about Hiten Tejwani's eviction .

By: || Updated: 19 Dec 2017 09:03 AM
Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani share an emotional moment . Image: Twitter

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 saw the most unexpected eviction this week. One of the most popular celebrity contestant Hiten tejwani got evicted.

While many are still reeling in shock, one housemate had premonitions about Hiten's eviction before it happened . Hiten's friend for long time in the show Vikas Gupta said before eviction that out of the two contestants who were to be evicted, Hiten "mostly" was likely to get evicted.

Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani were the two contestants to get short listed for eviction out of all the nominated contestants.

In an unseen footage we can see Vikas Gupta getting emotional at the thought of his favourites leaving. He could not help giving a warm hug to his friend Hiten Tejwani.

He also calls Priyank to join the hug, but Priyank refuses and says he cannot bear his frequent emotional shifts.

Watch the video of Vikas' meltdown here.

