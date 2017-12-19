BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta EXPOSED over Hiten’s EVICTION

: Last week Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 exposed Hina Khan in front of Arshi Khan. Seems like that this time it is Vikas Gupta’s turn.Earlier in the day, we told you how Vikas played a dirty trick in Hiten Tejwani’s eviction. As per news in Khabri, Vikas told Priyank, “Maine jaan Bhuj k eviction k liye Hiten ka naam liya Kyunki mjhe pta tha Akash mere against Vote karega.”Hina told this to Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma and we are totally shocked.One won’t believe if there was no video, but it is Bigg Boss house and everything is recorded. Check out the video here:Well, we also agree with Hina that maybe Vikas said all that to Priyank to be friends with him. Vikas’s sudden close friendship with Priyank after Hiten’s elimination is making everyone raise their eyebrows.This week, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma have been nominated, who you think will get evicted?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.