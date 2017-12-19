 BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta EXPOSED over Hiten’s EVICTION
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta EXPOSED over Hiten’s EVICTION

BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta EXPOSED over Hiten’s EVICTION

Bigg Boss 11 Vikas Gupta's dirty trick exposed!

By: || Updated: 19 Dec 2017 11:08 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta EXPOSED over Hiten’s EVICTION

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta

New Delhi: Last week Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 exposed Hina Khan in front of Arshi Khan. Seems like that this time it is Vikas Gupta’s turn.

Earlier in the day, we told you how Vikas played a dirty trick in Hiten Tejwani’s eviction. As per news in Khabri, Vikas told Priyank, “Maine jaan Bhuj k eviction k liye Hiten ka naam liya Kyunki mjhe pta tha Akash mere against Vote karega.”




Hina told this to Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma and we are totally shocked.

One won’t believe if there was no video, but it is Bigg Boss house and everything is recorded. Check out the video here:





vikas accepted he tricked to save priyank and eliminated hiten #BB11 #BiggBoss11

A post shared by BIGBOSS11🔵 (@biggboss.extradose) on




Well, we also agree with Hina that maybe Vikas said all that to Priyank to be friends with him. Vikas’s sudden close friendship with Priyank after Hiten’s elimination is making everyone raise their eyebrows.

This week, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma have been nominated, who you think will get evicted?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky SLAMMED Shilpa Shinde

trending now

INDIA
'PM Narendra Modi has a credibility problem,' says ...
VIDEO
WATCH FULL: Saas Bahu Aur Saazish of Dec 19th, 2017
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta gets EMOTIONAL for friend Hiten ...