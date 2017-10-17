Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta expelled from captaincy after he physically attacked Puneesh Sharma

According to the reports, heated arguments went up to that level that captain of the house, Vikas Gupta attacked Puneesh physically. After Priyank Sharma was out, we were hoping that housemates will follow the rules on a serious note and stay away from getting physical.Started with an argument it got intensified within a while and Vikas lost his temper getting violent against Puneesh. Other housemates intervened and pulled both Vikas and Puneesh.As we know, physical violence is strictly not allowed in the Bigg Boss house. As a punishment, Vikas was sent to Kaalkothri (Jail) and will now be barred from the captaincy for the entire season as a punishment from Bigg Boss. Puneesh is made new captain of the house as per reports.Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.