BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta CRIES as Priyank Sharma enters again

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 gave Priyank Sharma fans immense happiness when last night he entered the house. Fans were waiting for this moment from last two weeks.Now the total contestants in Bigg Boss 11 house are 16. As we told you yesterday that Priyank’s entry was a shock to Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma. They were not expecting that Priyank would again comeback in the Bigg Boss house.Benafsha Soonwalla seemed more than happy. She hugged and cried as Priyank came. But there was another person also who got too emotional on seeing Priyank back in the game. It was Vikas Gupta.As Priyank was coming to meet Vikas Gupta, he ran in garden and had an emotional breakdown. Later on he is heard saying, “Mere dil se bohat bada bojh utar gya.”Check out this video:As we all know that Priyank Sharma met Bandagi Kalra’s ex-boyfriend Dennis Nagpal outside. So it is sure that he will bring some storm in the house.Talking about the eviction, we may see two contestants getting eliminated this week. This week’s nominated contestants are, Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.