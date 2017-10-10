Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Cries After Fighting With Housemates!

Contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa have already been fighting from the day 1 in the house. It is known that Hina and some housemates supported Vikas in his fight with 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' fame Shilpa Shinde.
In a video posted by Colors, Vikas is seen fighting with Hina Khan who was apparently supported him in his fight with Shilpa. After a heated arguments with Hina and other housmates, Vikas breaks down with tears.
Housemates are seen calling him 'Casting Couch' which seems personal attack that upsets Vikas very much.
Tonight's episode will probably be full of heated arguments and fights.
