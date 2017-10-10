Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Cries After Fighting With Housemates!



Confrontations, arguments & tears! The heat is rising in the #BB11 House. Tune in tonight 10.30pm for all the drama! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/kfj7LfviGX

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 10, 2017

Contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa have already been fighting from the day 1 in the house. It is known that Hina and some housemates supported Vikas in his fight with 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' fame Shilpa Shinde.In a video posted by Colors, Vikas is seen fighting with Hina Khan who was apparently supported him in his fight with Shilpa. After a heated arguments with Hina and other housmates, Vikas breaks down with tears.Housemates are seen calling him 'Casting Couch' which seems personal attack that upsets Vikas very much.Watch the video here:Tonight's episode will probably be full of heated arguments and fights.Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.