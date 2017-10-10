 Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Cries After Fighting With Housemates!
Housemates are seen calling him 'Casting Couch' which seems personal attack that upsets Vikas very much.

Updated: 10 Oct 2017 02:54 PM
(Bigg Boss 11/Image- Twitter @ColorsTV)

New Delhi: Fights are never ending 'masala' of Bigg Boss but, sometimes it gets more personal and ugly.

Contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa have already been fighting from the day 1 in the house. It is known that Hina and some housemates supported Vikas in his fight with 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' fame Shilpa Shinde.

In a video posted by Colors, Vikas is seen fighting with Hina Khan who was apparently supported him in his fight with Shilpa. After a heated arguments with Hina and other housmates, Vikas breaks down with tears.

Watch the video here:

 



Tonight's episode will probably be full of heated arguments and fights.

Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.

