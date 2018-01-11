 BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta becomes DICTATOR and FLIRTS with Shilpa Shinde
We are sure you will get 'Shikas' feels!

By: || Updated: 11 Jan 2018 04:16 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta

New Delhi: Tasks in the house of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are a big and important part of the game. After Arshi Khan’s ‘mean task’, Bigg Boss gave another task to housemates.

But difference this time is that Vikas Gupta is being given the chance to win some money through the task. As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 11, house has been converted into Vikas City and Vikas Gupta will be the dictator of that house.

Housemates will have to do whatever Vikas tells them to do and if contestants refuse to do so, Vikas will win 3 Lakh rupees and that amount will get deducted from the winning prize.



So first Vikas tells Puneesh to go bald, but Puneesh refuses to do so.

In a new video, Vikas tries to be very sweet with Shilpa Shinde and flirts with her. He tells Shilpa to wear orange saari and feed him food.

Undoubtedly, Shilpa looked stunning in the orange saari. Check out these pictures and video:
















Ahem Ahem! ‘Shikas’ feels! Right?

Do you think Vikas will prove right to his name ‘mastermind’?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: WHOA ! Hina Khan openly flouts dictator Vikas' orders

