BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta becomes DICTATOR and FLIRTS with Shilpa Shinde

But difference this time is that Vikas Gupta is being given the chance to win some money through the task. As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 11, house has been converted into Vikas City and Vikas Gupta will be the dictator of that house.
Housemates will have to do whatever Vikas tells them to do and if contestants refuse to do so, Vikas will win 3 Lakh rupees and that amount will get deducted from the winning prize.
.@lostboy54 gets a unique chance to win a cash prize by becoming the dictator of the #BB11 house. Catch this task, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/V5oWlFtAOu
So first Vikas tells Puneesh to go bald, but Puneesh refuses to do so.
In a new video, Vikas tries to be very sweet with Shilpa Shinde and flirts with her. He tells Shilpa to wear orange saari and feed him food.
Undoubtedly, Shilpa looked stunning in the orange saari. Check out these pictures and video:
In Orange sareee 😍😍 swipe ryt👉

From today's task. Vikas gupta ke aish dekho hamari queen se khana khila rha hai task me.
Ahem Ahem! ‘Shikas’ feels! Right?
Do you think Vikas will prove right to his name ‘mastermind’?
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.