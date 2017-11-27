BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi get into UGLY BRAWL

New Delhi: As Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss is pacing towards its finale, the temper of contestants inside the house has gone for a toss. All those who entered the house as gentlemen have nothing gentlemanly left about them.This Weekend ka Vaar was clearly very embarrassing for Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma who were given a good reprimand by the host of the show Salman Khan. Vikas Gupta also spoke against Hina Khan in front of Salman.This has clearly irked those who are in team Hina. Luv Tyagi who is evidently on Hina's side is now in no mood of listening to Vikas Gupta.In a new teaser,we can see that Luv who generally prefers remaining quiet, has got oodles of nerve, as he exchanges barbs with Vikas Gupta.The entire ruckus took place over a packet of museli. A packet of museli was stolen which was later found by Vikas who then went on to tell Hiten. Luv jumped in and asked whether he took it from Hina's drawer. This irked Vikas and he replied that he never said such a thing. Luv continued asking where did he find the packet then. Vikas got irritated and said that only the captain can question him and nobody else.The dialogue soon turned into a fight and the fight into a heated brawl. Watch the video here.