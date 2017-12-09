 Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta and his mother share HEARTBREAKING moment
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta's mother enters the house and share an emotional moment

Updated: 09 Dec 2017 11:47 AM
Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta with his mother/Image- Twitter

Bigg Boss 11: Day 68 starts with Vikas Gupta's mother's entry in Bigg Boss house. Vikas' mother comes and hugs him while Bigg Boss orders everyone to freeze.
She says that she never knew he was that patient and proud of him. Both hug and break into tears. Vikas also apologises to his mother for not giving her much time and promise her to take a good care of her after he comes out of the house.

Bigg Boss releases Vikas and he introduces everyone to his mother. At first, Vikas takes his mother to Priyank who cries like a baby after hugging her and later , introduces all housemates to her.

Hina Khan also cries to see Vikas and his mother's emotional moment.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.

