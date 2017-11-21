BIGG BOSS 11 VIDEO: ARSHI KHAN gets into UGLY FIGHT with HINA KHAN over character assassination



.@eyehinakhan aur Arshi Khan ke beech phir hua jhagda! To find the entire story, tune in tonight at 10:30 PM! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/W5Z4SAos1V

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) November 21, 2017

New Delhi: As the season of Bigg Boss 11 is pacing towards its conclusion, the tolerance level of inmates is also apparently diminishing.Losing temper is not a novelty among the contestants, but this fight between the two female Khans , Hina and Arshi , makes us shut our ears.In a teaser of the show, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma indulge in character assassination of Arshi Khan for a task, but Arshi was seriously offended and did not take it as merely a task. She went on to fight with Hina and Priyank over her character assassination and the fight does not seem to cease, it rather keeps getting uglier.Arshi Khan single-handedly takes on Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma for not respecting a woman. Check the video here.