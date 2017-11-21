 BIGG BOSS 11 VIDEO: ARSHI KHAN gets into UGLY FIGHT with HINA KHAN over character assassination
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11 VIDEO: ARSHI KHAN gets into UGLY FIGHT with HINA KHAN over character assassination

BIGG BOSS 11 VIDEO: ARSHI KHAN gets into UGLY FIGHT with HINA KHAN over character assassination

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Arshi Khan and Hina Khan malign each other's character in this loud fight.

By: || Updated: 21 Nov 2017 06:30 PM
BIGG BOSS 11 VIDEO: ARSHI KHAN gets into UGLY FIGHT with HINA KHAN over character assassination

Arshi and Hina get into an ugly fight./Image: Twitter

New Delhi: As the season of Bigg Boss 11 is pacing towards its conclusion, the tolerance level of inmates is also apparently diminishing.

Losing temper is not a novelty among the contestants, but this fight between the two female Khans , Hina and Arshi , makes us shut our ears.

In a teaser of the show, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma indulge in character assassination of Arshi Khan for a task, but Arshi was seriously offended and did not take it as merely a task. She went on to fight with Hina and Priyank over her character assassination and the fight does not seem to cease, it rather keeps getting uglier.

Arshi Khan single-handedly takes on Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma for not respecting a woman. Check the video here.

 




 

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant Benafsha apologises to Shilpa Shinde

trending now

TV
Rohit Roy is frustrated of 'being an Indian living ...
INDIA
Gurugram: Fortis Hospital bills deceased dengue patient’s parents ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Padmavati in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Shivraj ...