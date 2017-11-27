 BIGG BOSS 11 UNSEEN: OMG ! These FRIENDS GOSSIP against each other
BIGG BOSS 11 UNSEEN: OMG ! These FRIENDS GOSSIP against each other

Is there a clear divide between Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde?

By: || Updated: 27 Nov 2017 11:12 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan

New Delhi: Nothing inside the house of Bigg Boss is predictable. In an unseen video,  it can be seen that now there is a divide between Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan , who used to be the best of buddies until now.

Now Shilpa has found allies in Bandagi and Puneesh and can be seen counting Arshi's bad qualities with them . On the other side, Arshi has found her ally in Akash Dadlani.

Akash Dadlani who is now clearly against Puneesh and Bandagi, teams up with Arshi Khan in talking against them.

Arshi and Shilpa who always had each other's back , got into a fight after Arshi objected to Shilpa's bossing her around. Shilpa had objected to Arshi Khan's joking with Sapna Choudhary about Bandgi Kalra. Arshi had objected to this and had said that Shilpa should stop monitoring every little activity of hers.

This video shows how the two have now clearly splitted up. This is a game and friendships do not last long here, but the fans and those who appreciated their friendship will definitely be disappointed. Watch the video here.

 

