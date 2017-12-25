Bigg Boss 11: UNBELIEVABLE! Hina Khan's 'generous GIFT' to rival Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 11: Contestants Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde are known to be rival in the house. Both have had many fights inside the house. But, Hina Khan's gesture for Shilpa Shinde will shock you.
In a recent video on Voot, we can see Hina Khan approached Shilpa Shinde and offered a generous gift to her rival. She wishes her Merry Christmas. Shilpa thanks her for the sweet gift 'a ring' and hugs her immediately.
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan/Image- Voot
Hina then follows this gesture with a song apt for the situation; 'Dushamn na kare dost ne wo kaam kiya hai'.
The show is moving to the end, Arshi Khan has also been evicted. Now Vikas, Akash, Puneesh, Shilpa, Luv and Priyank are left in the house.
The show is moving to the end, Arshi Khan has also been evicted. Now Vikas, Akash, Puneesh, Shilpa, Luv and Priyank are left in the house. Arshi and Hiten were strong contestant but both are now evicted from the house.
