BIGG BOSS 11: UGLY FIGHT between Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going to serve a lot of drama and heated arguments to its viewers. Bigg Boss introduced a twist in Nominations Task as the contestants were standing in the ranking order they thought they deserve.So at the end, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma, who were standing at number 1 and number 2, got saved and Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta got nominated for this week.As the New Year has started, housemates thought of cleaning up the house. Shilpa Shinde says to Vikas, “Akash k bolo na jhaadu maar le.”Vikas replies, “Usne bola uska mann nai hai aaj krne ka.”Then in the bedroom, Akash says, “Me raat ke bartan dho dhoonga.”Hina says, “Abhi kaam krna hai, naya saal aaj shuru hua hai.”Akash gets furious and retorts. “Abey ae, Don’t talk to me like this.”Hina then angrily tells Akash, “Abey ae, don’t talk to me like this. Don’t use this ‘Abey ae’ with me. This is your behavior.”Then during the fight, Akash says, “Ek to ache se bola k raat ko bartan dhounga, talking to me like a dog or what.”Check out the complete video:Well, just when we thought that contestants will not fight as few days are left in the Bigg Boss house, Akash Dadlani, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan proved us wrong.Akash is safe this week, do you think he is the most entertaining guy in Bigg Boss 11 house?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.