BIGG BOSS 11: Two CONFIRMED CONTESTANT for the show revealed!

: Colors TV’s most awaited reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’ is coming back and only 10 days are left for it. Show will have grand premiere on 1October with Salman Khan once again doing the role of ‘host’ for the show.In the list of celeb contestants we may see, TV actors Niti Taylor, Nikitin Dheer, Abrar Zahoor and Cezzane Khan. But apart from this, makers have roped in interesting names for the category of commoner contestants.Well, makers yesterday also revealed the first confirmed contestant for the show. Teasing the ardent fans, makers posted a half picture of a contestant and wrote, “Dekhiye Bigg Boss 11 ka live episode from the set! All you have to do is to guess the name of this gorgeous contestant. #BBGuessList”Check out this tweet:Many of the fans are saying that she is Muslim model Halima Matlub from England. Going by the pictures, we can be certain that Halima is most definitely entering the show. Halima got married just a month ago and headed to Dubai for her honeymoon.Check out some of her pictures:(Image Courtesy - Instagram)The picture that was shared on official page of Twitter was of guys and the caption was, “Ek aisa padosi jo behlaayega sab ka mann. Guess karo aur jeeto mauka Bigg Boss 11 live dekhne ka. #BBGuessList”Going by the caption, many are guessing that it is You Tuber Harsh Beniwal, whose name has been in the list since the speculations started.