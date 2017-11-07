 BIGG BOSS 11: Twitterati has WORST COMMENTS for Puneesh-Bandagi KISSING in bed
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra kiss in bed and twitter is flooded with bad comments for them.

By: || Updated: 07 Nov 2017 11:38 AM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi kissing in bed

New Delhi: Colors TV’s most controversial show Bigg Boss 11 is proving right to its name. The drama fights and kind of entertainment Bigg Boss 11 contestants are providing is not less than any controversy.

On Saturday, we told you how Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma planned to make out in bathroom. But that couldn’t happen because as Bandagi and Puneesh were about to enter the bathroom, cameras rolled towards them.

But in the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 11, Puneesh and Bandagi locked lip in the night, sharing same bed. Check out this video of Bandagi and Puneesh kissing:




In the last few seasons also we have seen couple getting close and they were appreciated but Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh are not on that side. The reason for this is everyone knows they are faking their love. Remember how we exclusively told you about this. Check this video again:






Now check out how people on Twitter are reacting to Puneesh and Bandagi’s kiss:





































This week, Puneesh Sharma is safe from evictions as he is the Captain of the house.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

