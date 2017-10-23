BIGG BOSS 11: Twitter REACTS after Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde INSULT Dhinchak Pooja

Twitter noted this behavior of Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde and is saying that Dhinchak Pooja is better than them. Actually a video is going viral on Internet where, Hina asked Shilpa that does Pooja has lice in her hair and Shilpa says yes, she herself told me and I had asked for a medicine for her.
Check out this video:
Now check out Twitteratis reacted this behavior of Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde:
shame on @eyehinakhan at least you should welcome #DhinchakPooja , kya hua agar wo celebrity nahi hai, but @BiggBoss house is not only for celebrities.
please be a human being first.
#HinaKhan was making fun of #DhinchakPooja in #BB11 .She proved one thing that She did great acting in #yrkkh .Her Real image is #pathetic
#HinaKhan you have forgotten your manner's don't think your gaining popularity by making fun of #DhinchakPooja she has more fan following .
Hina ko itna problem kyu hai dhinchak pooja se,everyone else talkin &welcomin her except the pretentious Hina, is it below her class ?#BB11
Troll her for her unbearable songs!
But don't make fun of her nature, you don't even know her yet.#Dhinchakpooja #BiggBoss11
Troll for her unbearable songs
But don't make fun of her #DhinchakPooja #HinaKhan not even said hii
Very bad behaviour of #ShilpaShinde
Dear @eyehinakhan where was your girl power when you were making fun of #DhinchakPooja? You are so fake Hina.#BB11
#DhinchakPooja is an example that if you keep doing what you do, you will reach the peak of it. #BB11
Although not a fan, but I don’t like how cynical housemates are of #DhinchakPooja , especially #Hina & #Shilpa #NotFair 👎🏻#Bb11 #bigboss
Shilpa-Hina's reaction to #DhinchakPooja proved what kind of bitter personalities they are. Always on high horse. #BB11
Do you think Hina and Shilpa's this behaviour is justified with Pooja?
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.