BIGG BOSS 11: Twitter REACTS after Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde INSULT Dhinchak Pooja









Dhinchak pooja ka hua bura haal ghar vaalo ne kiya behaal #biggboss11 Follow@biggboss.11._



A post shared by BB11 (@bigboss.11._) on Oct 23, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

A post shared by BB11 (@bigboss.11._) on



shame on @eyehinakhan at least you should welcome #DhinchakPooja , kya hua agar wo celebrity nahi hai, but @BiggBoss house is not only for celebrities.

please be a human being first.

— Vinay Tomar (@VinayVtomar) October 23, 2017



#HinaKhan was making fun of #DhinchakPooja in #BB11 .She proved one thing that She did great acting in #yrkkh .Her Real image is #pathetic



— Õmie Mįrzã 👑 (@AyaanMirza22) October 23, 2017





#HinaKhan you have forgotten your manner's don't think your gaining popularity by making fun of #DhinchakPooja she has more fan following .

— Eric Solanki (@ericaolanki04) October 23, 2017



Hina ko itna problem kyu hai dhinchak pooja se,everyone else talkin &welcomin her except the pretentious Hina, is it below her class ?#BB11



— Mary Crasto (@marycrasto) October 22, 2017





Troll her for her unbearable songs!

But don't make fun of her nature, you don't even know her yet.#Dhinchakpooja #BiggBoss11

— Ankita Khurana (@ankikhurana25) October 22, 2017



Troll for her unbearable songs

But don't make fun of her #DhinchakPooja #HinaKhan not even said hii

Very bad behaviour of #ShilpaShinde



— Dipesh Roundhal (@dipesh_roundhal) October 23, 2017





Dear @eyehinakhan where was your girl power when you were making fun of #DhinchakPooja? You are so fake Hina.#BB11

— Antra (@I_Wonderstruck) October 23, 2017



#DhinchakPooja is an example that if you keep doing what you do, you will reach the peak of it. #BB11



— Mr. M (@M_for_Mayur) October 23, 2017





Shilpa-Hina's reaction to #DhinchakPooja proved what kind of bitter personalities they are. Always on high horse. #BB11



— Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) October 22, 2017



: Bigg Boss 11 contestants were in complete shock yesterday when wild card contestant Dhinchak Pooja entered the house. At one hand some of the contestants welcomed her warmly on the other hand, popular contestants like Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were totally in shock. Not just this, two were also seen making fun of her.Twitter noted this behavior of Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde and is saying that Dhinchak Pooja is better than them. Actually a video is going viral on Internet where, Hina asked Shilpa that does Pooja has lice in her hair and Shilpa says yes, she herself told me and I had asked for a medicine for her.Check out this video:Now check out Twitteratis reacted this behavior of Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde:Do you think Hina and Shilpa's this behaviour is justified with Pooja?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.