BIGG BOSS 11: TWIST in NOMINATIONS; 7 Contestants get NOMINATED

: The new week in Colors TV show Bigg Boss has started with a huge twist and drama. Ardent fans are aware that Mondays are only for Bigg Boss nominations.With Hiten Tejwani’s eviction from the Bigg Boss 11, housemates thought to up their game in this week. As per the new promo of Bigg Boss, housemates including Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta are seen discussing who to nominate. But in between all this they all forgot that it is an important rule of Bigg Boss house, not to discuss the nominations.So this week, Bigg Boss nominated all the housemates except Hina Khan for talking about nominations. This means, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma are nominated for this week.Check out this video:The eviction this week is going to be very interesting as almost all the contestants are nominated.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.