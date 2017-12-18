 BIGG BOSS 11: TV celebs LASH OUT at Shilpa Shinde for Hiten’s EVICTION
Many TV celebs are upset over Hiten Tejwani's eviction.

By: || Updated: 18 Dec 2017 12:28 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Shilpa Shinde and Hiten Tejwani

New Delhi: In the history of Colors TV show Bigg Boss, for the first time housemates decided which contestant will get eliminated and it was Hiten Tejwani.

Hiten’s journey in the Bigg Boss 11 house has been beautiful and smooth. His eviction came as a huge shock not just to viewers but to TV stars also.

Many TV actors were rooting that Hiten will be one of the top 3 finalists but his ‘safar’ in the Bigg Boss house ended quite soon.

TV celebs not just expressed their shock over Hiten Tejwani’s eviction, they also lashed out at Shilpa Shinde for saving Priyank Sharma and not Hiten Tejwani. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar took to twitter and wrote, “It’s so sad and disappointing to see @tentej leaving the house! The most dignified and gentleman in the house! Salute 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 ur journey was awesome.... Proud Hiten Bhaau! 😊”



TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh wrote. “"#lostdeservingfinalist #HitenTejwani because of .....#BiggBoss11 @ColorsTV”





Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor Suyyash Rai says, “Shilpa Ji #Dissappointed #BB11 💔💔😰 Hiten Baau @tentej aajaao 🤗😘😘 love u.”







Check out other tweets:

























What you think, can Shilpa Shinde be blamed for Hiten Tejwani’s evictions?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

First Published:
