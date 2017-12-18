BIGG BOSS 11: TV celebs LASH OUT at Shilpa Shinde for Hiten’s EVICTION



It’s so sad and disappointing to see @tentej leaving the house! The most dignified and gentleman in the house! Salute 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 ur journey was awesome.... Proud Hiten Bhaau! 😊

— Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) December 17, 2017



But this kind of eviction is the worst... all this while you complete your journey on your own and than one fine day housemates decide who will go out WOW 👏🏻 its sooo fucking unfair !!!



— Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) December 17, 2017





#bb11 so disappointed with #shilpashinde not a fan anymore..

— Shruti Alva (@ShrutiAlva23) December 18, 2017



#ShilpaShinde is a positive and a sweet girl. Yes, she too has her negative side, but that's the case with all or us. That is why she stands out!! #BB11 #BiggBoss #ColorsTV #WeekEndKaVaar #BiggBoss11



— salil sand (@isalilsand) December 15, 2017





I personally thought it was a smart move. Today’s #BB11 was like a chess play, when you get the power to change the game, you change it, with Honesty that you were scared of @tentej moving forward in the game #ShilpaShinde #HitenTejwani @BiggBoss @ColorsTV it’s a game #BiggBoss11

— SNEHA WAGH (@the_sneha) December 17, 2017



I was expecting Shilpa to be the winner but she has just lost a fan..........Selfish aaurat. I went on to hate her to like her and back to hate her....... #ShilpaShinde #BB11



— PRAKASH REDDEVIL (@Prakashreddevil) December 17, 2017





To all #ShilpaShinde fans,

Those who are saying

"Mein bhi shilpa fan thi till today but now she lost all respect"

Plz Don't mind them..they are actually #Vikas fan or fake accounts.Check their tweets to see whom they are supporting.. #BB11 #BiggBoss11

— Anupama💥 (@anuzz93) December 17, 2017



Save a person who body-shamed you, called you a bhais!

Evict a person who saved you from nominations!



What a game shilpa#BB11 #WeekendKaVaar



— Aarav (@somewhere_insom) December 17, 2017



: In the history of Colors TV show Bigg Boss, for the first time housemates decided which contestant will get eliminated and it was Hiten Tejwani.Hiten’s journey in the Bigg Boss 11 house has been beautiful and smooth. His eviction came as a huge shock not just to viewers but to TV stars also.Many TV actors were rooting that Hiten will be one of the top 3 finalists but his ‘safar’ in the Bigg Boss house ended quite soon.TV celebs not just expressed their shock over Hiten Tejwani’s eviction, they also lashed out at Shilpa Shinde for saving Priyank Sharma and not Hiten Tejwani. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar took to twitter and wrote, “It’s so sad and disappointing to see @tentej leaving the house! The most dignified and gentleman in the house! Salute 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 ur journey was awesome.... Proud Hiten Bhaau! 😊”TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh wrote. “"#lostdeservingfinalist #HitenTejwani because of .....#BiggBoss11 @ColorsTV”Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor Suyyash Rai says, “Shilpa Ji #Dissappointed #BB11 💔💔😰 Hiten Baau @tentej aajaao 🤗😘😘 love u.”Check out other tweets:What you think, can Shilpa Shinde be blamed for Hiten Tejwani’s evictions?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.