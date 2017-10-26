BIGG BOSS 11: TOP TWO Bollywood actors to come in the show this WEEKEND









#DPBPadmavati Finally the song Ghoomar is out Link is in my bio🙆‍♀️✨ Sorry but i lost all my words after i watch it sooo magical 😩😍 I'm soo proud of her !!!! 😭💜



A post shared by ♡ THE QUEEN OF HEARTS ♡ (@deepikapadukonebeautiful) on Oct 25, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

A post shared by ♡ THE QUEEN OF HEARTS ♡ (@deepikapadukonebeautiful) on







#DPBPadmavati The way how both look at each other 😩✨🔥

A post shared by ♡ THE QUEEN OF HEARTS ♡ (@deepikapadukonebeautiful) on Oct 26, 2017 at 2:06am PDT











Doesn’t @deepikapadukone look ravishing in Ghoomar?😍 #deepikapadukone#bollywood#actress#woman#womansera#magazine#post#beautiful#padmavati#ghoomar#instagood#instadaily#instapost#instagram

A post shared by Womansera (@womanseramagazine) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:56am PDT













Still waters run deep. He will rise on the 1st of December. Wait for it. #rajputpride



A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

: TRP Ratings are out and Bigg Boss 11 is out of Top 10. It is at number 12 now. Two weeks ago, Bollywood movie ‘Golmaal Again's’ cast came in the show to promote the film.Now, we have got some happy news for the fans of Bigg Boss. This week, top Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor are going to become part of Bigg Boss 11 on Weekend Ka Vaar.As per news in Bollywoodlife.com, “Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor will be visiting Bigg Boss house on October 28, they would be promoting this song for the first time and will be seen grooving to it. 'Rani Sa' and her doting Rajput husband will perform on the song and hopefully will also make Salman Khan dance to it.”Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor will promote their upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ on Bigg Boss 11 but without Ranveer Singh.Also, this weekend we may see double eviction, which means two contestants can get eliminated this weekend. This week’s nominated contestants are Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.