BIGG BOSS 11: TOP TWO Bollywood actors to come in the show this WEEKEND

Now, we have got some happy news for the fans of Bigg Boss. This week, top Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor are going to become part of Bigg Boss 11 on Weekend Ka Vaar.
As per news in Bollywoodlife.com, “Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor will be visiting Bigg Boss house on October 28, they would be promoting this song for the first time and will be seen grooving to it. 'Rani Sa' and her doting Rajput husband will perform on the song and hopefully will also make Salman Khan dance to it.”
#DPBPadmavati ❗Special post to my German Austria and Switzerland ❗ • • Soo an alle Bollywood Fans aus Deutschland, Österreich und Schweiz wie ihr bestimmt schon mit bekommt habt wird der Regisseur Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Filmwerke wie Devdas, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani usw. ) einen neuen Film der PADMAVATI heißt raus bringen (01.12.2017) und alle die seine Filme kennen, wissen dieser Film wird ein Hit !!! Außerdem werden drei Hammer Schauspieler die Hauptrollen übernehmen DEEPIKA PADUKONE, SHAHID KAPOOR UND RANVEER SINGH • • So vielleicht gibt es einige von euch die den Filmlabel Rapid Eye Movies Bollywood kennen diese verdanken wir Übersetzungen sowie Synchronisierung von Bollywoodfilme hinter der ganzen Arbeit steckt sehr viel Mühe und dafür wollte ich nochmal VIELEN VIELEN DANK SAGEN!!! Bis jetzt haben sie alle Sanjay Leela Bhansali Filme übersetzt und auch auf DVD raus gebacht damit sie auch den Film PADMAVATI übersetzen und der in den Deutschen, Österreichische und Schweize Kinos kommen brauche ich eure Hilfe❗❗❗ Rapid Eye Movies Bollywood hat eine Facebook und eine Instagram Seite fragt sie unter ihrem letzten post OB SIE DEN FILM PADMAVATI IN DEN KINOS RAUS BRINGEN WERDEN • • Instagram Seite @rembollywood Die Facebook Seite findet ihr in meiner bio Box Ihr könnt denen auch eine E-MAIL schreiben 👉 christian@rapideyemovies.de Sogar auch anrufen 👉 0221 5695790 Leute glaubt mir es wird sich lohnen für diesen Film ihr werdet es nicht bereuen schaut euch den trailer und die Bewertung unter dem trailer an❗ MARKIERT SIE AUCH BITTE UNTER DIESEN POST 👉 @rembollywood Makiert auch eure Freunde und Familie✌😊
#DPBPadmavati Finally the song Ghoomar is out Link is in my bio🙆♀️✨ Sorry but i lost all my words after i watch it sooo magical 😩😍 I'm soo proud of her !!!! 😭💜
THIS WAS THE BEST PART OF #GHOOMAR 🙌❤ I wonder how Deepika did it! Heavy dress (they weigh aroung 30kg+, heavy jewellery + the hot diya! Her weight had gone upto 90kg because of the attire and yet she flawlessly twirled (66 times!) with the diya! She twirled continuously, HOW?! No doubt Deepika is the BEST actress! I don't know if someone else would have done (no offence lol). Okay, I'm done with the rant😂 (@deepikapadukone, #DeepikaPadukone, #Padmavati, #Ghoomar, #GainFollowers)
Still waters run deep. He will rise on the 1st of December. Wait for it. #rajputpride
Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor will promote their upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ on Bigg Boss 11 but without Ranveer Singh.
Also, this weekend we may see double eviction, which means two contestants can get eliminated this weekend. This week’s nominated contestants are Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani.
