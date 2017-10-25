BIGG BOSS 11: This video of Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta prove they make a CUTE COUPLE

But this piece of news is for Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta Fans. We have got our hands on one video where Voot has compiled the good and bad moments of Shilpa and Vikas. In the first two weeks, we saw Shilpa Shinde and Vikas getting into massive fights. But from last two weeks, Vikas has been very polite with Shilpa. Not just this, he has also hugged and kissed her and said sorry.
Last week, when Vikas was in Jail and he kissed Shilpa, fans made a couple name for them, ‘ShiKas’.
Now check out this video of Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta:
Cute ????????#vikasgupta #supportvikasgupta #voot #colorstv #shilpashinde
A post shared by Vikasgupta fanclub (@vikasgupta_fc_lover) on
PC : @sonhek_sumveer #Shikas
A post shared by Shilpa shinde fanclub (Mahi) (@shilpa_shinde_big_boss11) on
Don’t they make a cute couple? What you think, will they become good friends till the end of the show?
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.