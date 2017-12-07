 BIGG BOSS 11: This video of Shilpa Shinde and her mother is making everyone CRY
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde's mother made everyone cry, inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.

By: || Updated: 07 Dec 2017 06:31 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde with her mother

New Delhi: Makers of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 have brought a huge twist in this week’s Luxury Budget Task. This week’s luxury budget task is BB Statue, Bigg Boss will ask all the housemates to ‘Freeze’ and they will become statue. Just then one of the family members of a housemate will enter the house and they will say something.

Bigg Boss will then release that particular member whose family member will be there.

Shilpa Shinde’s mother entered the show and housemates were in tears after that. She just requested all the housemates to respect the word, ‘Maa’ and if they call Shilpa ‘Maa’, they should now abuse her.

As Bigg Boss said release for all the housemates, everyone met Shilpa’s mother and were seen in tears.

Check out this video of Shilpa Shinde and her mother:



Even the internet is crying after watching this video. Check out some of the comments:























Well, good news for the nominated contestants Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani is that this week they won’t get evicted as voting lines are closed.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

