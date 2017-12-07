BIGG BOSS 11: This video of Shilpa Shinde and her mother is making everyone CRY



Watch tomorrow.

Shilpa's Mom full promo pic.twitter.com/4ya3E0eOEg

— The Reality Shows ↩ (@TheRealityShows) December 6, 2017



So touching... ❤❤



Each & every word of #Shilpa's mom touched my heart.... I was in tears after watching tomorrow's promo... 😢



Lot's of Love & Respect to Aunty Jii.. 🙏🙏 #BB11



— 🌷☘ Fatima Abidi ☘🌷 (@FatimaAbidi110) December 6, 2017





M already cryinG Danmmmmmmmm BB kia hy rulaa diaaa😭 Jab shilpa itni achi hy tu unki mamaaa tu unki mum tu 😍 soo sweet aunty @shindeashutosh

— Qurat (@sweetainey) December 6, 2017



Shilpa's mom said the most wonderful things. I'm sure whatever misunderstanding they had, wo sab in aansuo ke saath beh jayegi.

😢

Most emotional episode it'll be. Can't wait.#DeservingWinnerShilpa#IAmWithShilpa#BiggBoss11



— Kishan KUMAR (@0Kishan0Kumar0) December 6, 2017





Seriously very touching video .. respect respect just respect for Shilpa and her mother .. Aunty ji u r very sweet .. u made me to cry

— ✌🏻🤟🏻MJM rocks🤟🏻✌🏻 (@MeghanaJennifer) December 6, 2017



i cried more than #shilpa.. her mom really touched my heart!



— neha redkar (@neharedkar) December 6, 2017





goosebumps i cried and that fake arshi never came near like wth man atleast dont do that when a family member comes iinside and is being nice

— zeezee💥 (@zeezee9619) December 6, 2017



OMG!!! Tears Are Rolling down while watching this!!! 😢😢😢 Someone plz Stop making this kind of Video! I hate Being Emotional.#BB11 #ShilpaShinde RESPECT🙏



— Queen Hina (@queenpadukoneD) December 7, 2017



: Makers of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 have brought a huge twist in this week’s Luxury Budget Task. This week’s luxury budget task is BB Statue, Bigg Boss will ask all the housemates to ‘Freeze’ and they will become statue. Just then one of the family members of a housemate will enter the house and they will say something.Bigg Boss will then release that particular member whose family member will be there.Shilpa Shinde’s mother entered the show and housemates were in tears after that. She just requested all the housemates to respect the word, ‘Maa’ and if they call Shilpa ‘Maa’, they should now abuse her.As Bigg Boss said release for all the housemates, everyone met Shilpa’s mother and were seen in tears.Check out this video of Shilpa Shinde and her mother:Even the internet is crying after watching this video. Check out some of the comments:Well, good news for the nominated contestants Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani is that this week they won’t get evicted as voting lines are closed.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.