BIGG BOSS 11: This video of Hina Khan from ‘Mall visit' is going VIRAL

: A lot of things happened in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 on Thursday. Out of Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi, no one could get ‘Ticket To Finale’ but housemates were able to win prize money back. Then there was a twist in which nominated contestants, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan had to go to Mumbai’s Inorbit Mall.All the ardent fans of Shilpa, Hina, Vikas and Luv arrived in the mall to support their fav contestants. Contestants entered the mall with bodyguards and fans went crazy after seeing them.During this, someone from the crowd misbehaved with Hina Khan. As per the video, as she was moving towards the cage, someone pulled her hair badly. Now this video is going viral on Internet.Check out the video here:There are speculations that one of a Shilpa fan did this to Hina but we cannot say if it is true or not. The after the incident, Vikas Gupta was with Hina Khan, all the time, holding her hand for support.Also, Mall activity was stopped in between as crowd went out of control.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.