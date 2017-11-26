 BIGG BOSS 11: This TV ACTOR shared THESE CLIPS of HINA KHAN to prove his point
Karan Patel got into a spat with Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, after he shared a tweet directed at Hina'a behaviour.

By: || Updated: 26 Nov 2017 11:19 PM
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel

New Delhi: Popular TV actor Karan Patel who follows Bigg Boss season 11, has shared some videos clips of Hina Khan to prove his point about her double standards.

Out on tjhe social media there is a clear divide between netizens over Hina Khan. One side we have Hina Khan supporters who do not tolerate a word against her and on the other side we have haters who are busy bringing her reality to the front.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan , had shared a tweet calling Hina as a fake person with dual standards. This had irked Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and he lashed out at Karan.

Karan however, seems bent upon proving his point. He shared some videos made by fans , in which Hina Khan's double standards and her negative side stands clear, and though we aren't taking sides, the videos, however, are hilarious.

 



 



