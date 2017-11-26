BIGG BOSS 11: This TV ACTOR shared THESE CLIPS of HINA KHAN to prove his point



Ok guys get ready to troll me on this but this was important to share. Someone made this edit and im jus putting it forth for everyone to see. #ReadyForYourFrustratedReplies ???????? pic.twitter.com/NAuelbv5Wq

— Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 26, 2017



What u see here are #Facts and are not #Disrespect to Anyone. And for those over educated illetrates, what u see here is called #TheTruth and #NotTrolling so just because u dont have a strong comeback dont make it an issue about Respect. ... pic.twitter.com/WgsVNDP8eT



— Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 26, 2017



New Delhi: Popular TV actor Karan Patel who follows Bigg Boss season 11, has shared some videos clips of Hina Khan to prove his point about her double standards.Out on tjhe social media there is a clear divide between netizens over Hina Khan. One side we have Hina Khan supporters who do not tolerate a word against her and on the other side we have haters who are busy bringing her reality to the front.Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan , had shared a tweet calling Hina as a fake person with dual standards. This had irked Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and he lashed out at Karan.Karan however, seems bent upon proving his point. He shared some videos made by fans , in which Hina Khan's double standards and her negative side stands clear, and though we aren't taking sides, the videos, however, are hilarious.